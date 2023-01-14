Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.

According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12.

An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still in the vehicle in the passenger seat holding a bag.

Lawrence is now in the Craighead County Detention Center.

