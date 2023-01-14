Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.

According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12.

An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still in the vehicle in the passenger seat holding a bag.

Lawrence is now in the Craighead County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
Child killed in rear-end crash
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on...
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

Latest News

Arkansas State University created its esports teams in 2019 and over the past three years, the...
A-State esports team continues to grow
A Cleburne County quorum court voted to remove voting machines from elections and become a...
Cleburne County votes no for voting machines
The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice.
Levee closed in Randolph County
A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together...
Local house fire on Friday the 13th