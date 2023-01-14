Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12.
An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still in the vehicle in the passenger seat holding a bag.
Lawrence is now in the Craighead County Detention Center.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.