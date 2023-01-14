Cleburne County votes no for voting machines

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cleburne County quorum court voted to remove voting machines from elections and become a “paper ballot” county.

This is a push from the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. (AVII) and CEO Colonel Conrad Reynolds’ to remove election computers from Arkansas elections which would require votes to be hand counted.

“The machines do not read the names on the ballots, instead they scan barcodes, which humans cannot read,” Reynolds told our content-sharing partner. “They also utilize proprietary software that we are not allowed to examine. This all means voters cannot verify that their vote is being counted properly as mandated by state law.”

An AVII attorney stated that each Arkansas County has the right to choose its voting process, but AVII officials said they are aiming to get the remaining counties to return to paper ballots in early 2023.

