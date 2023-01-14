Energy Alert
Gov. Sanders signs executive order to end previous COVID-19 orders

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended her first week in office by making some changes...
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended her first week in office by making some changes to the state’s COVID-19 response.(AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended her first week in office by making some changes to the state’s COVID-19 response.

On Friday, Jan. 13, she signed an executive order, ending five previous orders signed by previous Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2020. The orders formed advisory and steering committees, boards, and a task force to handle the Natural State’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders supported the decision by citing a statement from President Joe Biden made during a television interview in 2021, claiming, “The pandemic is over.”

You can read more about the order and the decision behind it by visiting content partner KARK’s website.

