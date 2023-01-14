Energy Alert
‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams is turning 100 years old and according to WDAM, she has been a staple in the community.

Williams worked for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the city of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “Just keep going. Just say in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

