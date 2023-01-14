Local house fire on Friday the 13th

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A residential fire on Friday night sent multiple crews to the scene. The crews worked together to suppress the fire, supply extra water, and search the property.

The fire took place at Gee Street and West Cherry Avenue on Jan. 13 at 9:48 p.m.

According to a social media post from Jonesboro Fire Department, no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

