Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle.

Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters.

A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at 9:10 p.m. when Blagg was seen traveling on Highway 463 near County Road 646 at a high speed.

The chase lasted for several miles until Blagg approached the intersection of County Road 812 and 815 and lost control of his vehicle, wrecking into a field.

Deputies were able to arrest Blagg, and his two kids, along with his wife, were removed from the vehicle, the affidavit said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, a judge set a $250,000 cash surety bond for Blagg. His next court date is Friday, Feb. 24.

