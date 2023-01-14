Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase

Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters.
Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 26-year-old Lake City man was arrested for leading deputies on a high-speed chase while had kids in the vehicle.

Brandon Blagg was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the chase, according to online rosters.

A probable cause affidavit said the chase began at 9:10 p.m. when Blagg was seen traveling on Highway 463 near County Road 646 at a high speed.

The chase lasted for several miles until Blagg approached the intersection of County Road 812 and 815 and lost control of his vehicle, wrecking into a field.

Deputies were able to arrest Blagg, and his two kids, along with his wife, were removed from the vehicle, the affidavit said.

On Friday, Jan. 13, a judge set a $250,000 cash surety bond for Blagg. His next court date is Friday, Feb. 24.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration

Latest News

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders ended her first week in office by making some changes...
Gov. Sanders signs executive order to end previous COVID-19 orders
An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a...
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several...
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store