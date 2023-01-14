Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces several charges accused of placing a camera in the bathroom of a convenience store in Cabool.

The prosecutor charged Patrick Pitcher, 31, with sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, invasion of privacy for a victim 18 years old or younger, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of drugs.

Investigators say someone found the camera in the women’s bathroom ceiling at the Casey’s on 316 East Ozark Avenue. Police found nearly 150 different videos of women and girls using the bathroom. Police say it also included a video of Pitcher adjusting the camera.

Investigators said when police searched Pitcher’s car, they found a gun and drugs inside his vehicle.

People who live in the area, Jimmie McCoy and Ashley Bond, were in shock.

“It’s scary because I want to know that I can go into a place and have privacy,” said Bond. “Especially a place that I could possibly bring children into.”

”You don’t suspect them a lot of times, and it’s a bad thing all the way around,” said McCoy.

At another gas station, workers like Bond said when they heard the news, they quickly checked their bathrooms.

”We took the bins out of ours. We made sure ours was good,” said Bond. “It is scary. It’s a scary thought.

Police said Pitcher controlled the camera with an app on his phone. Investigators say Pitcher claims he didn’t even think about the camera picking up videos of kids.

”Child pornography and everything is something that is rampant in this country,” said McCoy. “It’s a shame. It’s a shameful thing. Very shameful.“

”Makes me sad. Sad for the parents,” said Bond. “What do you do?”

