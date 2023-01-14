Energy Alert
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department.

The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018.

In 2022, the JFD responded to 556 fire-related incidents. This is compared to the 464 incidents in 2021, a difference of 92 incidents. This made up 7% of the fires that crews responded to.

The JFD also responded to 5,346 rescue and EMS incidents in 2022 versus 5,247 in 2021. This made up 67% of the incidents they covered.

Another statistic of note was the number of false alarms and false calls. These made up 11% of the incidents the JFD responded to in 2022, a total of 886. This is compared to the 734 in 2021.

You can find the full report by clicking here.

