Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board.

Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills.

Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio.

That issue will soon be resolved by switching the current radio system to digital and upgrading some equipment.

Sheriff Shane Russell said the upgrades are becoming more necessary by the day.

“We had to convert over to a narrow high band, and our radio service here in the county has just been awful,” he said. “We’re hoping by going to digital, that will definitely increase to get out and respond to calls.”

The upgrades are possible through American Rescue Act funding and could cost close to $150,000 when everything is said and done.

“We’ve spent roughly $120,000 on a couple of generators and seven new repeaters. We’re getting two new radios for dispatch. We’re getting seven new consoles for dispatch,” Russell said.

The project is expected to be completed by Mar. 1.

