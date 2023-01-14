Student brings gun to school with intent to sell

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving stolen property on Thursday, Jan. 12.

During the investigation, they discovered on Friday, Jan 6, a Greene County Tech Junior High student brought a gun to campus with the intent to sell the gun. According to a social media post, money changed hands in this transaction.

The students involved have been removed from the campus with pending police and school investigations. They do not believe the gun was brought to school with the intention of harming or threatening anyone, but the school district is cooperating with law enforcement for the safety of their students, faculty, and staff.

