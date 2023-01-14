Energy Alert
Texarkana committee plans for yearlong Sesquicentennial celebration

This year marks 150 years since the first city lot was sold in Texarkana.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A special year for the twin cities of Texarkana and local leaders are hoping the community becomes part of the festivities.

This year marks 150 years since the first city lot was sold in Texarkana and to recognize this pivotal event, Texarkana officials will have a yearlong Sesquicentennial celebration.

“This year, you can expect wonderful collaboration from two cities, the community, and different nonprofit organizations to help Texarkana having to make this wonderful milestone,” said Velvet Cool, a co-chair of TXK 150, which is the Sesquicentennial committee.

Committee members met on Jan. 13 to further plan for the year of celebration. Leaders say they already have a number of events posted on their event calendar but say there is plenty of room for more.

“We have a lot from veteran organizations to churches that have submitted different ideas, and they are still coming in,” said Keith Benson.

Benson is a member of TXK 150.

“We hope to really highlight the history, improve the pride of place, and build a lot of comradery in Texarkana,” he said.

The first year long project begins at the Texarkana Historical Museum Saturday, Jan. 28 and gives residents a chance to be a part of history.

“When you can contribute a patch for our community quilt, we will be working on that all year long and we will rap that up in December, December 8th,” said Cool.

If you want to schedule an event or view the event calendar, visit the website gotxk.org/txk150 or on facebook.com/txk150.

