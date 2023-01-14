Where volunteers can ‘Care Like King’ for MLK Days of Service in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers across the Mid-South can show that they “Care Like King” during Volunteer Memphis’ annual MLK Days of Service until Monday, Jan. 16.

On Saturday, there will be several volunteer events throughout the area, including the MLK Health & Wellness Day events at the Orange Mound and Hollywood Community Centers.

Volunteer events will continue through Sunday, leading up to several community clean-up and service events on MLK Day.

In 2022, Volunteer Memphis volunteers completed more than 4,700 hours of service in 44 volunteer projects during the MLK Days of Service.

The 5-day event will focus on youth and education, health and wellness, service, and community cleanup. (wmc)

WHAT: MLK Health & Wellness Day – Orange Mound Community Center

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Orange Mound Community Center, 2572 Park Avenue

­WHAT: MLK Health & Wellness Day – Hollywood Community Center

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 2:00 p.m. — 4 p.m.

WHERE: Hollywood Community Center, 1560 N. Hollywood

­WHAT: Oakhaven Community Cleanup

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. — 11 a.m.

WHERE: Medal of Honor Park, directly across from 3643 Tchulahoma Rd.

­WHAT: Soulsville Community Cleanup

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Memphis Rox Climbing Wall, 879 McLemore Avenue

­WHAT: Raleigh Community Cleanup

WHEN: Saturday, January 14, 9:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Raleigh-Frayser Senior Center, 3985 Egypt Central Rd.

WHAT: Lichterman Nature Center’s New Discovery Forest

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Lichterman Nature Center, 5992 Quince Rd.

­WHAT: Race for Reconciliation

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: AutoZone Park, 200 Union Avenue

­WHAT: Orange Mound Community Cleanup

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: JUICE Orange Mound, 2363 Park Avenue

WHAT: MLK Clean Up Walk at For the Kingdom

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 10:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: For the Kingdom, 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd.

WHAT: WarHorses for Heroes MLK Volunteer Day

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 1:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: WarHorses for Heroes, 13600 Looney Rd., Olive Branch, MS 38654

