Felts has 15 pts but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss

Arkansas State’s home game Saturday against Southern Miss was tied 33-33 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles took control with a 23-3 run to start the second half before going on to hand the Red Wolves a 74-57 setback in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball action at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (9-10, 1-5) was led by sophomore guard Avery Felts with 15 points, while Omar El-Sheikh, Terrance Ford Jr. and Markise Davis all added nine points each for the Red Wolves. El-Sheikh also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, although Southern Miss (15-4, 4-2) held a 40-28 advantage on the boards.

The Red Wolves made 11-of-26 shots in the first half for a .423 percentage, but was able to connect on just six field goals in the second as its shooting percentage dipped to .261. Conversely, Southern Miss increased its field goal percentage from .424 in the first half to .542 in the second.

The Golden Eagles made seven of 10 field goal attempts during its 23-3 run to start the second half and ended the game with an overall .474 shooting percentage in comparison to the Red Wolves’ .347 mark. Southern Miss remained in control the rest of the way as A-State was unable to get closer than 17.

The Red Wolves jumped out to an early 9-4 lead, its largest of the day, three minutes into the contest, but the Golden Eagles responded by scoring the next 10 points to claim a 14-9 advantage with 14:00 remaining in the first half.

Although A-State was never able to regain the lead, it did force three ties the remainder of the half. Felts scored the final three points at the free throw line to tie the game heading into the break.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of 10 offensive rebounds to score 13 second-chance points, and also outscored the Red Wolves 28-18 in the paint. Both teams finished with 15 assists, while A-State committed three fewer turnovers and had one more steal.

Southern Miss was led by four players scoring in double figures, including Denijay Harris with a game-high 22 points. Junior guard Austin Crowley scored 18, and DeAndre Pinckney and Felipe Hasse chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Jan. 19, with a 7:00 p.m. game against Louisiana at First National Bank Arena. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

