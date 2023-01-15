Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Felts has 15 pts but Arkansas State men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss

Westside alum Avery Felts had 15 pts, but Arkansas State fell to Southern Miss on Saturday.
Westside alum Avery Felts had 15 pts, but Arkansas State fell to Southern Miss on Saturday.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas State’s home game Saturday against Southern Miss was tied 33-33 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles took control with a 23-3 run to start the second half before going on to hand the Red Wolves a 74-57 setback in Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball action at First National Bank Arena.

A-State (9-10, 1-5) was led by sophomore guard Avery Felts with 15 points, while Omar El-Sheikh, Terrance Ford Jr. and Markise Davis all added nine points each for the Red Wolves. El-Sheikh also pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds, although Southern Miss (15-4, 4-2) held a 40-28 advantage on the boards.

The Red Wolves made 11-of-26 shots in the first half for a .423 percentage, but was able to connect on just six field goals in the second as its shooting percentage dipped to .261. Conversely, Southern Miss increased its field goal percentage from .424 in the first half to .542 in the second.

The Golden Eagles made seven of 10 field goal attempts during its 23-3 run to start the second half and ended the game with an overall .474 shooting percentage in comparison to the Red Wolves’ .347 mark. Southern Miss remained in control the rest of the way as A-State was unable to get closer than 17.

The Red Wolves jumped out to an early 9-4 lead, its largest of the day, three minutes into the contest, but the Golden Eagles responded by scoring the next 10 points to claim a 14-9 advantage with 14:00 remaining in the first half.

Although A-State was never able to regain the lead, it did force three ties the remainder of the half. Felts scored the final three points at the free throw line to tie the game heading into the break.

The Golden Eagles took advantage of 10 offensive rebounds to score 13 second-chance points, and also outscored the Red Wolves 28-18 in the paint. Both teams finished with 15 assists, while A-State committed three fewer turnovers and had one more steal.

Southern Miss was led by four players scoring in double figures, including Denijay Harris with a game-high 22 points. Junior guard Austin Crowley scored 18, and DeAndre Pinckney and Felipe Hasse chipped in 12 and 10, respectively.

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Jan. 19, with a 7:00 p.m. game against Louisiana at First National Bank Arena. The contest will appear on ESPN+, and every A-State men’s basketball game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Print Friendly Version

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
Child killed in rear-end crash
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on...
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

Latest News

Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Texas State
Arkansas guard Anthony Black (0) drives the floor as Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0)...
Vanderbilt rallies from 10 down, beats #15 Arkansas 97-84
Demario Davis and the Saints meet up with the Packers in Jacksonville. (Source: Edwin Goode)
A-State great Demario Davis earns AP All-Pro honors for the 4th straight season
Football and baseball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Dominic Zvada is FWAA Freshman All-American, 2023 baseball schedule out