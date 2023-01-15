Former governor’s child arrested in NWA

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan 13 for multiple charges including possession of drugs and firearms along with the refusal to submit to a chemical test and a second alleged violation of driving while intoxicated.

You can read more about his charges with our content-sharing partner here.

Currently, there is no bond set.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.