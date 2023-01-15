Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Honoring Qubilah Jones’ legacy

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial service was held for Qubilah Jones on December 14 at Arkansas State University.

She died on December 31, 2022, after she had been battling Lymphedema since 2009. She didn’t let that stop her from working for the community. It’s something that fell in line with one of her catchphrases, “be intentional”.

“She was intentional in everything that she did, with how she served the community, how she served her church, how she served her sorority, everything she did was to ‘be intentional’,” LaGanzie Kale, founder, and general manager of KLEK said.

Jones was the host of KLEK’s community service for years. Her impact on the community transcended the airwaves. She was “Volunteer of the Year” in 2017 for serving over 2000 hours of community service in Jonesboro.

“She really loved with people, and people loved interacting with her. Even people who have never been on the radio before, who were nervous. Her personality just made them feel at ease and felt like she was their best friend,” Kale said.

The support from the community was felt at her memorial service. Many fought through tears and sang for a woman who leaves behind a legacy of volunteering and using her platform to help her community. Something KLEK plans on continuing.

“We will honor Quibilah by using our platform as a voice for people to spread awareness. Because she was very passionate about connecting the resources that people had in Jonesboro to those that need it,” Kale said.

Even though Qubilah Jones is gone, she will continue to be honored in Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Copenhaver attended the service and declared December 14 “Qubilah Jones Day” and Arkansas State University’s clock tower was lit pink in honor of her.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
Child killed in rear-end crash
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on...
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

Latest News

Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving...
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
Arkansas State University created its esports teams in 2019 and over the past three years, the...
A-State esports team continues to grow
A Cleburne County quorum court voted to remove voting machines from elections and become a...
Cleburne County votes no for voting machines
The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice.
Levee closed in Randolph County