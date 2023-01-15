Honoring Qubilah Jones’ legacy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A memorial service was held for Qubilah Jones on December 14 at Arkansas State University.

She died on December 31, 2022, after she had been battling Lymphedema since 2009. She didn’t let that stop her from working for the community. It’s something that fell in line with one of her catchphrases, “be intentional”.

“She was intentional in everything that she did, with how she served the community, how she served her church, how she served her sorority, everything she did was to ‘be intentional’,” LaGanzie Kale, founder, and general manager of KLEK said.

Jones was the host of KLEK’s community service for years. Her impact on the community transcended the airwaves. She was “Volunteer of the Year” in 2017 for serving over 2000 hours of community service in Jonesboro.

“She really loved with people, and people loved interacting with her. Even people who have never been on the radio before, who were nervous. Her personality just made them feel at ease and felt like she was their best friend,” Kale said.

The support from the community was felt at her memorial service. Many fought through tears and sang for a woman who leaves behind a legacy of volunteering and using her platform to help her community. Something KLEK plans on continuing.

“We will honor Quibilah by using our platform as a voice for people to spread awareness. Because she was very passionate about connecting the resources that people had in Jonesboro to those that need it,” Kale said.

Even though Qubilah Jones is gone, she will continue to be honored in Jonesboro. Mayor Harold Copenhaver attended the service and declared December 14 “Qubilah Jones Day” and Arkansas State University’s clock tower was lit pink in honor of her.

