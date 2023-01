BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon.

The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at 11:30 a.m.

The event is open to everyone.

