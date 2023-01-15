Energy Alert
Morant’s slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies’ 9th straight win

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots around Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25)...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots around Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games.

Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13.

Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth.

The game was tied in the second quarter before Memphis outscored the Pacers 27-11 to take a 68-52 lead at halftime. Morant had five points and four assists during that span.

Santi Aldama added 17 points and Ziaire Williams 13 for the Grizzlies.

Reserve guard Chris Duarte scored 25 points for the Pacers. Rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 16 and T.J. McConnell 13.

The Pacers, missing two starters, have lost three in a row. Point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana’s leading scorer and NBA assist leader, is expected to miss two weeks after sustaining a left elbow strain and left knee contusion on Wednesday. Center Myles Turner, who averages 17 points, is out with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Pacers: Visit Milwaukee on Monday.

