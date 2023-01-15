New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.

Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.

Hagar told our content-sharing partner it was an honor and promised to lead a department that’s aggressive, transparent, and more connected with the public.

“I can’t wait to introduce the state of Arkansas to your State Police,” Hagar said. “This agency means so much to me and we’ve never done a very good job of selling ourselves and that’s a problem.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended the ceremony and has known Hagar for more than 20 years. He explained how he was on her father’s security detail as governor and said he is excited for the natural state to “officially meet Sarah”.

