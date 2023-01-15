Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas State Police.

Col. Mike Hagar was officially sworn in as the Secretary of Public Safety and Director of Arkansas State Police at ASP headquarters in Little Rock Friday, Jan. 13.

Hagar told our content-sharing partner it was an honor and promised to lead a department that’s aggressive, transparent, and more connected with the public.

“I can’t wait to introduce the state of Arkansas to your State Police,” Hagar said. “This agency means so much to me and we’ve never done a very good job of selling ourselves and that’s a problem.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended the ceremony and has known Hagar for more than 20 years. He explained how he was on her father’s security detail as governor and said he is excited for the natural state to “officially meet Sarah”.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
A child died when the car they were riding was rear-ended on the interstate.
Child killed in rear-end crash
A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. (AP Photo/Mike...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
According to Fire Chief Lance Davis, crews responded to the fire on Masterson Street at 4:14 a.m.
2 found dead in home heavily damaged by fire
Independence County deputies arrested Timothy Wade Tucker for an incident that occurred on...
Man arrested for stealing electrical wiring from chicken house

Latest News

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s child arrested in NWA
A Cleburne County quorum court voted to remove voting machines from elections and become a...
Cleburne County votes no for voting machines
Missouri House Representative Ann Kelley
Missouri lawmakers have heated debate over dress code for women at the Capitol
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed