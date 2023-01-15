Energy Alert
Police: Thieves steal Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s $100K truck

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a truck belonging to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was stolen from an area dealership.

WOIO reports that Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from a Mercedes-Benz dealership in North Olmsted on Saturday.

According to North Olmsted Police Department Sgt. Matt Beck, thieves broke into the dealership and took keys to the vehicles before driving off.

Police said that Watson’s truck is valued at more than $100,000. It was at the dealership for maintenance.

Authorities said the truck was located later in the day abandoned in a ditch near Interstate 480.

According to Sgt. Beck, officers were able to also locate two of the other stolen vehicles.

Police said no immediate arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

