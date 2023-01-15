Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police.

WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue.

West Memphis Fire Department responded to the scene to extinguish the fire while WMPD assisted with traffic control.

After the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that a deceased female body was in the front passenger seat, according to WMPD.

Detectives were then called to the scene to begin investigating.

According to WMPD, the investigation led detectives to Weaver Drive where members of the Special Response Team executed a search warrant for a residence.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no arrest has been made at this time.

