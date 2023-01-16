Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas School Choice Week provides education options for students and families

Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals have planned a total of 303 celebrations of...
Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals have planned a total of 303 celebrations of educational opportunities for January.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - Arkansas schools, organizations, and individuals have planned a total of 303 celebrations of educational opportunities for January.

During the last two years, families and educators in Arkansas have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. According to a news release, a survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child’s education.

“We look forward to Arkansas families using School Choice Week to forge partnerships and foster authentic conversations about what it looks like to put kids first in education”, said Andrew Campanella, president and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

You learn more and download a guide to Arkansas School Choice Week visit schoolchoiceweek.com/Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving...
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in

Latest News

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program “The Open Mind” and co-author...
Author and PBS host coming to A-State
MLK day
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I...
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
The MLK Youth celebration kicked off things ahead of Monday at the Performing Arts Center at...
Celebrating MLK on his birthday