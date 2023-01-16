Energy Alert
Author and PBS host coming to A-State

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program “The Open Mind” and co-author...
On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program "The Open Mind" and co-author of the bestselling book "A Documentary History of the United States," will take the stage in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Alexander Heffner, host of the PBS program “The Open Mind” and co-author of the bestselling book “A Documentary History of the United States,” will take the stage in Jonesboro.

The lecture, “Civil Discourse in an Age of Incivility,” will begin at 6 p.m. in the Reng Student Union auditorium, according to a news release.

This event is sponsored by the School of Media and Journalism, the student chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Department of Political Science, the Department of Communication, and the Division of Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement.

For more information on planned activities, interested individuals can reach out to Kenisha Ross at MLKjrday_pr2001@yahoo.com.

