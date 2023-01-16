Bringing a Philippine Celebration to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas.

Sinulog was celebrated at Blessed Sacrament Church on Sunday, January 15 by the Filipino community.

Sinulog is a celebration of the Santo Niño, the oldest Christian artifact in the Philippines, gifted by the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in 1521. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of January every year and it is considered one of the largest celebrations in the Philippines.

Rose McGlaughlin, who coordinated the event in Jonesboro, said the celebrations in the Philippines include a mass procession, dances, food, and even parties the day before. She knows it means a lot to their community to celebrate at home.

“We can’t go home every year to celebrate so we are so thankful for Monsignor Scott Friend for welcoming our community and wanting us to celebrate one of our biggest traditions,” she said.

Aside from the celebration, McGlaughlin said the celebration here also allowed their community to teach the children, many of whom are American citizens, to learn about a Philippine tradition.

“Our kids that are born here, learn our traditions so that we don’t need to go back home to the Philippines just to celebrate,” she said.

McGlaughlin noted the importance of the inaugural celebration, saying there were Filipinos who even crossed state lines to come to the celebration. She hopes the celebration can become a bigger event in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.