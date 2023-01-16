Celebrating MLK on his birthday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The MLK Youth celebration kicked off things ahead of Monday at the Performing Arts Center at Jonesboro High School.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday is Sunday, Jan. 15 however it is observed Monday when most celebrations will take place.

It was an event where young people took center stage.

“I think it’s very important so they will understand the struggle and it’s very important to keep them a part of the celebration,” Patrick Bean, Youth Coordinator said.

Bean wanted to make sure those in attendance knew the impact Dr. King made on their lives, even though his life ended tragically.

“I want them to understand that this is only the beginning of what he was working on, what he started. Unity is everything and so it’s motivating me for them to understand the history, the present, the past, and the dream that he stood for,” he said.

Even though the celebration would only last for a day or two, Bean hoped that the message Dr. King devoted his life to would be something the children in attendance would apply in their lives as well, not just that day.

“Love is very important. Like Dr. King said, not to judge people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. And he judged people based on love, he wanted us to be free, he wanted unity,” he said.

The MLK Day parade will be Monday at 10 with a program following at noon.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.