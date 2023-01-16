Energy Alert
Kansas LB Gavin Potter commits to Arkansas State

Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown against West Virginia wide receiver Isaiah Esdale (9)during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State added yet another Power 5 linebacker Sunday afternoon. Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter announced he’ll be transferring to Arkansas State.

Potter played in four games for the Jayhawks in 2022, logging 73 snaps before deciding to enter the transfer portal in October. He had 3 tackles and 0.5 TFL in his final game against Duke in September.

He had his best season in 2021, recording 11 starts and playing in all 12 games. He was third on the team with 78 tackles and added 5 tackles for a loss, 1 sack and a pick-six in the season finale against West Virginia. He had 10 total tackles, 1.5 TFL and a fumble recovery.

The Oklahoma native was named a Big 12 Honorable Mention for Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2019, where he recorded 56 tackles, 3.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in his freshman campaign.

Potter joins Northwestern/Pitt transfer Wendell Davis as linebackers who will join the Red Wolves from the transfer portal in 2023. A-State also adds three additional LBs (RJ Kelly, Jordan Sample, Jamil Williams) in the Class of 2023.

Jaden Harris, Melique Straker, Cam Jeffery, Dane Motley, Charles Willekes, Joe Britton and Tristan Shorter are among the Red Wolves linebackers who saw some action in 2022 expected back in 2023.

Arkansas State Transfer Portal Tracker

Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown against...
