Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Memphians honor MLK by volunteering

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the nation will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by volunteering, but the day is significant to many Memphians.

In honor of King, several volunteer events will take place on Jan. 16.

Volunteer Memphis kicked off its MLK Days of Service last Thursday. Also, volunteers will participate in several food drives and a community cleanup day.

Sign up here to volunteer.

There will be an MLK Unity 5K Run/Walk in Southaven starting at 8 a.m. at Snowden Grove Park.

There will also be the ‘Race for Reconciliation’ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting at Autozone Park in Downtown Memphis.

The National Civil Rights Museum will also honor King with several presentations.

Organizations across the city will participate in these events, including your Memphis Grizzlies who started last week at Springdale Elementary School.

They will also take on the Phoenix Suns at FedExForum in their annual MLK Day game.

Dr. King was a prominent activist during the civil rights movement. This year will make 55 years since he was assassinated in Memphis. King was shot at and killed at the Lorraine Motel in Downtown Memphis back in April 1968.

The killing came just days before he got to fulfill the mission of his trip here. He was planning to march with sanitation workers who were on strike at the time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving...
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

Latest News

MLK day
Memphians honor MLK by volunteering
MLB veteran talks Cardinals at the Cardinals Caravan
Cardinals Caravan: Bengie Molina previews 2023 St. Louis Cardinals
Arkansas State guard
Avery Felts scores team-high 15 points in loss to Southern Miss
On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in...
New bypass to honor MLK