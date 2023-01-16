Energy Alert
New bypass to honor MLK

On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The walk will take place on the Highway 18 bypass from Division Street to Main Street at 12 p.m.

According to a news release, the walk will include a ceremony to unveil the new MLK Bypass in Blytheville.

For more information, you can contact Ms. Dorothy Erby at (870) 763-3602.

