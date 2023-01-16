Energy Alert
Planning your day ahead

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is January 16, 2023.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas.

West Memphis police investigate a body found in a burned car.

Region 8 remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving...
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a...
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

MLB veteran talks Cardinals at the Cardinals Caravan
Cardinals Caravan: Bengie Molina previews 2023 St. Louis Cardinals
Arkansas State guard
Avery Felts scores team-high 15 points in loss to Southern Miss
On Monday, Jan. 16, the MLK Committee and the City of Blytheville will host a Unity Walk in...
New bypass to honor MLK
West Memphis Police
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis