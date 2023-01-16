Planning your day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We are waking up to clouds and a few showers out there this morning. We are not looking at a big rainfall today, but we could be dodging a few showers during any MLK Day events that are taking place, so have that umbrella handy. Rainfall amounts should be around 0.25″ or less. Temperatures today will be in the upper-50s and lower-60s and it will be on the windier side today. Tuesday looks dry, but a second chance of rain arrives on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will be higher than what we get from the first storm system on Monday.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Philippine celebration made its way to Northeast Arkansas.

West Memphis police investigate a body found in a burned car.

Region 8 remembers the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

