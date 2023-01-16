Energy Alert
Single parent scholarship applications now open for Summer 2023

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ARKANSAS (KAIT) - If you are an eligible single parent looking to further your education, you are invited to apply for the summer 2023 Single Parent Scholarship Fund. According to a news release, ASPSF will award scholarships of up to $1,200 to single parents who are going to college or receiving technical training.

The funds can be used for any combination of school or household expenses, according to the news release.

“ASPSF has helped me by showing support, lending an ear, and taking me as I am. I do not have to worry about hiding who I am and my troubles. Being a single mother can feel lonely sometimes but it’s good to know this organization exists to help support and uplift parents,” said recipient Myranda, who’s studying psychology at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith.

To learn more about the ASPSF and how to apply click here.

