Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
Zackary Green, 36, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on...
Man accused of sexually grooming child online

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4
A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being accused of rape.
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor
White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine