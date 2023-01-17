Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas.

Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading inside the Fowler Center into a choir and a line of speakers.

The parade and celebration started back in 2002 in a small church, with only a few people showing up.

Now, it’s one of the largest parades in the city.

“Over the years, and I have been in this for the past 20 years, just seeing the change, it means so much to me,” said long-time attendee Ashley Wilson. “Just the growth and the unity, just all the positive energy coming from all the people, that have been here to support us.”

The organizer of the parade’s music, Patrick, has been there every step of the way, saying it has been a long but rewarding journey.

“When we first started we only had 10 or 15 people in the parade, and now, we have a thousand people in the parade. So I have seen the growth and the participation grow over years most definitely,” he said.

Many turned out to celebrate and be a part of something special, all to support Dr. King and his words that are ingrained in history.

“I am glad to be here to honor that and honor his message and what he wanted to see in our country.”, said Dean MacDonald Jr., who has attended two of the past ceremonies.

Over the past few years, the committee has undergone many changes, as many of the older committee members have stepped down, including Reverend Ray Scales, who founded the committee back in 2002.

He has now passed the torch to his daughter, Kenisha Ross.

“They prompted us to prepare, so now we are ready to hit the floor running. To give our youth and the other people the knowledge that they are needing,” Ross said.

When Scales stepped down, he was uncertain if his daughter would accept the position.

“They have done a great job, I am glad that she accepted it. I am glad that it is still in the family because there is a lot of history to pass it on to her,” Scales said.

Both Scales and Ross said that they are looking forward to the future of the event and are encouraging the younger generation to continue to come out and honor Dr. King.

