Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

COVID-19 likely 3rd leading cause of US deaths in 2022

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and...
Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like for the third year in a row, COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States behind heart disease and cancer, according to preliminary data released from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 267,000 people died of COVID-19 last year compared to more than 350,000 in 2020 and 475,000 in 2021, researchers said.

The data is still in the works of being completed, as many states are still reviewing death certificates and refining their reporting.

Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1 million people in the U.S. and cut life expectancy by two and a half years.

In the US, the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is ticking up. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting

Latest News

Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor, 79, released from hospital 107
This file photo shows the front of a Walgreens store. Walgreens announced they've lifted their...
Walgreens ends buy limits on children’s fever medicines
Brandon Hunter Blagg faces charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, fleeing,...
Man charged with child endangerment following high-speed chase
Sue Martin is shown with her friend Melody King, who helped save her life.
Hurricane Ian survivor released from hospital after 107 days