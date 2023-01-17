Energy Alert
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuers house

Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house being on fire at the 100 block of Nathan Drive in Marked Tree.

With help, Rhonda Walker was able to rescue eight dogs and eight cats from the fire. Some dogs are still missing, and some cats, unfortunately, died from the fire.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

