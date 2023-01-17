Energy Alert
Jan. 17: What you need to know

Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.

It will also be dry today, but things will change for Wednesday. Our next storm system moves in bringing a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe but heavy rain will be likely in some spots. 1-2″ of rain will be common with higher amounts in isolated spots.

Behind that front we dry out and cool off as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s for the weekend.

Rain chances move back in for Monday, but there are some questions on timing with that system. We will keep you updated.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive.

On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas.

A northwest Arkansas family is glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on a Lavaca school bus.

A fire destroyed a home that houses animals in Marked Tree. With help, Rhonda Davis and Thomas Walker were able to rescue eight dogs and eight cats from the fire. Some dogs are still missing, and some cats, unfortunately, died from the fire.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
West Memphis Police
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis

Marching bands from all around the region came to join in a parade in Jonesboro before heading...
Community honors, remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.