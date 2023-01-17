Jan. 17: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Some of us are waking up to some fog this morning and a wide range in temperatures. We are in the 40s in the Ozarks to near 60° along the Mississippi River. We should see the fog dissipate as the sun comes up and we warm up into the mid-60s.

It will also be dry today, but things will change for Wednesday. Our next storm system moves in bringing a pretty good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Nothing severe but heavy rain will be likely in some spots. 1-2″ of rain will be common with higher amounts in isolated spots.

Behind that front we dry out and cool off as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s for the weekend.

Rain chances move back in for Monday, but there are some questions on timing with that system. We will keep you updated.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive.

On Monday, millions across the country celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and that included Northeast Arkansas.

A northwest Arkansas family is glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on a Lavaca school bus.

A fire destroyed a home that houses animals in Marked Tree. With help, Rhonda Davis and Thomas Walker were able to rescue eight dogs and eight cats from the fire. Some dogs are still missing, and some cats, unfortunately, died from the fire.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.