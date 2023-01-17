Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive.

According to JPD’s Facebook page, officers received a call around 3:21 a.m., on Tuesday, January 17. The post said when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMTs arrived at the scene.

BREAKING: Jonesboro police are on the scene of a shooting off of Meadowbrook Dr.



The victim was taken to an area hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.



Police are still in search of a suspect at this time. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/FGI3OP9tXa — Griffin S. DeMarrais (@GDeMarraisTV) January 17, 2023

The victim was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still actively searching for a suspect.

The shooting is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

No other details are available. We will continue to track this developing story for more information.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.