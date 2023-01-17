License plate reader helps find a stolen car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him.

The officer confirmed the license plate and that the car had been stolen out of Greene County.

Charles Penley was then arrested for the theft of a 2009 Toyota Tacoma according to the police report.

