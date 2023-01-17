Ole Miss senior OL Jalen Cunningham commits to Arkansas State

Energy Alert
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continues to add depth in the trenches in the transfer portal. A-State Nation was first to report Ole Miss offensive lineman Jalen Cunningham committed to A-State. A move Cunningham has seemed to confirm by changing his Twitter bio to “Arkansas State Offensive.”

Cunningham, a senior, has appeared in 46 games over the past four seasons for the Rebels. He primarily played on special teams, playing 231 snaps on field goals or extra points in his career. He’s played 267 total snaps on offense, shifting between left guard and right guard.

He played in all 13 games in 2022, appearing on offense in 3 games.

The 330-pounder was the Rebels’ top-graded pass blocker in 2019 (155 snaps played) and 2020 (25 snaps), not allowing a sack in 72 total opportunities at guard, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cunningham is the third Ole Miss offensive lineman to join the pack, joining Hamilton Hall and Tobias Braun.

Arkansas State Transfer Portal Tracker

