Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Municipal Airport will look a little different in the next couple of months as they work to upgrade the terminal.

In a commission meeting the airport showed off renderings of a new terminal that they will be putting out bids for next month.

President of the airport commission Bob Gibson said there are changes from the terminal before the tornado.

“It’s going to be the same footprint that it was before it will just be a little larger,” Gibson said. “There is the possibility of a food service in there that’s been requested we have an individual willing to give that a try.”

Along with the terminal, Gibson also ensured that the strengthening of the runway project is set to go, and it will include all 150 feet, which puts the airport on track for later expansion.

The new hangers that were built are set to be finished by the end of the month when the doors are fully installed.

