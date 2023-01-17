Energy Alert
Police: Brookland man accused of raping minor

A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being accused of rape.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland man could spend the next 10 to 40 years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

According to the Brookland Police Department, Lazarus Darnell Robinson-McMiller was arrested after a child went to their teacher on Jan. 12 and reported they had been sexually assaulted multiple times and was able to recount the events in vivid detail.

Police said the child was then taken to the school counselor, and the Child Advocacy Center was contacted for a forensic Interview the same day.

Robinson-McMiller was taken to the Brookland Police Department where he denied the accusations. He was ultimately arrested and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Robinson-McMiller has a court date for Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

