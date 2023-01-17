Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested on kidnapping charge

Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and...
Police said Jerrell Powe, a former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL, was arrested and charged with kidnapping.(Madison County Detention Center)
By WLBT staff, Gray News staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News/AP) - A former football player for Ole Miss and the NFL was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday, authorities said.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.

This photo shows Gavin Bates, 35.
This photo shows Gavin Bates, 35.(Ridgeland Police Department)

Myers said that the incident began in Laurel, Mississippi, and ended in Ridgeland when the victim was able to contact Ridgeland police, telling officers he was taken “against his will” and was “forced to withdraw money” at the bank.

Investigators are currently gathering facts and evidence regarding the incident.

Myers said the victim is safe.

Powe and Bates are being held at the Madison County Detention Center without bond pending a hearing Tuesday.

Ridgeland police said further criminal charges are possible.

Powe played defensive tackle for Ole Miss from 2008 to 2010. He finished with 69 tackles, seven sacks and an interception in 37 games. Powe was named Second-Team All-Southeastern Conference in 2009 and 2010.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powe in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He played in 12 games over three seasons for the Chiefs, garnering eight tackles and one sack. Powe played in 16 games for the Houston Texans in 2014, recording 10 tackles.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson...
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
Law enforcement notified the Greene County Tech School District of an investigation involving...
Student brings gun to school with intent to sell
Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai.
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro

Latest News

Just since Tuesday, Jan. 3, the Jonesboro Police Department took reports of five car thefts, as...
Reports indicate more car thefts, break-ins in Jonesboro
Police said a man who stopped his vehicle in the middle of the highway was eating Taco Bell and...
Police: Man stops car in middle of highway, eats Taco Bell
The average gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week...
Slight drop in Arkansas gas prices this week
Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in...
Baby, teen mom among 6 killed in shooting at California home