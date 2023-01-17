Energy Alert
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

Arkansas restaurant owners are starting to crack under the pressure of high egg prices.
Arkansas restaurant owners are starting to crack under the pressure of high egg prices.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs.

Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock, that two months ago, her distributor charged $32 for a case of 15 dozen eggs.

Those same eggs now cost her $87.

Instead of passing the costs on to her customers, Black said she looks for deals online and buys eggs from local farmers.

“Customers will sell us eggs,” she said. “I have a young boy that has eggs in his yard and delivers them to me.”

To read the full story, click here.

