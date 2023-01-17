Slight drop in Arkansas gas prices this week

ARKANSAS (KAIT) - The average gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy also reported that the national average price of diesel has fallen 7.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.56 per gallon.

“We’ve seen somewhat of a mixed week at the pump with some states seeing gasoline prices rise, while others have stabilized for the time being. The good news as of late has been the continued decline in average diesel prices, which fell over a penny per day last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.