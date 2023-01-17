Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.

According to Arkansas State Police, the incident happened at 7:18 p.m. on Interstate 555 at the 29-mile marker in Poinsett County.

Martha Jean Burgess was walking across the interstate when a 2016 Chrysler struck her.

Poinsett County Deputy Coroner Debbie Smith pronounced Burgess dead at the scene at 7:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

