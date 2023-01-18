Energy Alert
A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban

Arkansas State University banned the social media app after an announcement former Governor Asa...
Arkansas State University banned the social media app after an announcement former Governor Asa Hutchinson.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices.

Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained.

Dr. Bill Smith the Chief Communication Officer with A-state said he thinks not having the app on the Wi-Fi is not a big deal to students.

“I don’t know if a lot of students have noticed,” Smith said. “Where do you use TikTok? Your phone and it will connect to Wi-Fi unless you hit an obstacle like, this site has been blocked.”

Smith believes students are using the app just not on the school’s Wi-Fi.

Out of the 14000 students enrolled at Arkansas State University, there have only been 14 registered complaints about the app being blocked.

