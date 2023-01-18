A-State sees little to no complaints after TikTok Wi-Fi ban

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After an announcement in December from former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas State University students have not been using TikTok on the school’s Wi-Fi or devices.

Since the announcement the administration has been surprised to see that not too many students have complained.

Dr. Bill Smith the Chief Communication Officer with A-state said he thinks not having the app on the Wi-Fi is not a big deal to students.

“I don’t know if a lot of students have noticed,” Smith said. “Where do you use TikTok? Your phone and it will connect to Wi-Fi unless you hit an obstacle like, this site has been blocked.”

Smith believes students are using the app just not on the school’s Wi-Fi.

Out of the 14000 students enrolled at Arkansas State University, there have only been 14 registered complaints about the app being blocked.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.