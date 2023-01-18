Energy Alert
A-State updates plan on veterinary school

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University updated on its plans for a veterinary school on campus during a press conference on Tuesday.

Arkansas State University Chancellor, Dr. Todd Shields said plans for the veterinary school have been in the works since 2019, before he arrived on campus. He said it was something he wanted to focus his attention on when he interviewed.

“We have a chance to build the only university in Arkansas with a medical school and a veterinary school,” he said during the press conference.

Shields said delays were in part due to COVID, but the school had other reasons.

“We wanted to make sure exactly what we needed, what we would have, how many labs and how many prep, surgical, and post operation spaces, as well as equipment,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of work on a lot of schools to know exactly what we were getting into.”

Shields said the school planned, at one time, working with another group in a public/private partnership, but the school decided to proceed with the program on their own as a public university.

The school intends to follow a three-year plan before the launch of the program.

“The model will require Astate to develop clinical relationships, locally, statewide, and regionally. We will continue to work with our consultant and other academic experts to cully develop the curriculum and submit to the Astate graduate council for review and feedback”, Dr. Len Frey, interim Provost said.

The chancellor also noted how important it was to provide a veterinary opportunity for students in Arkansas.

“When they’re going out of state, they’re paying out of state tuition and unfortunately, too they often stay out of state. They don’t come back. There’s a growing need for veterinarians in this state,” Shields said.

Dr. Cherise Jones-Branch, Graduate School Dean, said the veterinary program will boost the graduate program at Arkansas State, already the largest in the state.

“The veterinary school will bring more on campus research opportunities. I think it’s fair to say that adding a college of veterinary medicine provides an excellent opportunity to attract new faculty,” she said.

The program will occupy space on campus before building a facility. The school will admit 120 students to the program when it opens.

