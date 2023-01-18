Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree.

Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon.

Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said she and another veterinary tech received a call and made it to the clinic within 15 minutes.

“We were here waiting when they got here and got everybody in and wrapped and antibiotics and pain meds and everything,” she said.

The animals made it to the clinic about an hour later. Most of the animals that made it to the clinic were in good condition, the only animals with injuries were the cats.

“We have three that are being dry wrapped on their face and feet for burns, they got rewrapped this morning and we’re watching them, and they are in oxygen boxes for that,” she said.

Despite their best efforts, one of the animals succumbed to its injuries.

“It was an older cat, Mr. Grumps, and he passed early this morning in the care of one the other technicians. She took him home with her, he was in critical condition when we received him yesterday.”

Mays said the prognosis for the rest of the animals was positive.

“One of the cats is, you know, in critical care but she seems to be doing good I think she’s going to recover nicely, and the other cats seem to be doing very well,” she said.

Anyone who wants to help can make food, blankets, or beds for the clinic. They will also accept monetary donations over the phone at 870-238-9663.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s son has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas,...
Former governor’s son arrested in NWA
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Around 12:58 p.m. the Marked Tree Animal Rescue posted to Facebook about a volunteer’s house...
Fire destroys volunteer animal rescuer’s house
Zackary Green, 36, of Paragould is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on...
Man accused of sexually grooming child online

Latest News

Arkansas State University chancellor Todd Shields updated Astate's plans for a veterinary...
A-State updates plan on veterinary school
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
A look inside the Brookland Command Center where security officers found the student holding...
Communication issues after gun scare at local school
A look at the renderings of the new terminal that is set to be set out for bids next month.
Plans for new terminal set at Jonesboro Airport