Animals rescued from Marked Tree fire recover in Wynne

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many animals were sent to a rescue clinic in Wynne after a fire destroyed a rescuer’s home in Marked Tree.

Almost 20 cats and dogs arrived at the Wynne Animal Rescue Veterinary Clinic on Monday afternoon.

Jessica Mays, a veterinary technician at the clinic, said she and another veterinary tech received a call and made it to the clinic within 15 minutes.

“We were here waiting when they got here and got everybody in and wrapped and antibiotics and pain meds and everything,” she said.

The animals made it to the clinic about an hour later. Most of the animals that made it to the clinic were in good condition, the only animals with injuries were the cats.

“We have three that are being dry wrapped on their face and feet for burns, they got rewrapped this morning and we’re watching them, and they are in oxygen boxes for that,” she said.

Despite their best efforts, one of the animals succumbed to its injuries.

“It was an older cat, Mr. Grumps, and he passed early this morning in the care of one the other technicians. She took him home with her, he was in critical condition when we received him yesterday.”

Mays said the prognosis for the rest of the animals was positive.

“One of the cats is, you know, in critical care but she seems to be doing good I think she’s going to recover nicely, and the other cats seem to be doing very well,” she said.

Anyone who wants to help can make food, blankets, or beds for the clinic. They will also accept monetary donations over the phone at 870-238-9663.

