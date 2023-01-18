Antidrag bill hearing scheduled for Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add additional location restrictions to the adult business industry.

A hearing for the bill will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Arkansas State Capitol, room 272.

Sponsors of the bill, like Senator Gary Stubblefield, said this needs to happen to protect children.

