Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Antidrag bill hearing scheduled for Thursday

If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add...
If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add additional location restrictions to the adult business industry.(San José Public Library / Treasure Nguyen)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - If passed SB43 would classify drag performances as “adult entertainment” and would add additional location restrictions to the adult business industry.

A hearing for the bill will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Arkansas State Capitol, room 272.

Sponsors of the bill, like Senator Gary Stubblefield, said this needs to happen to protect children.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
The corner of Highland and Caraway is probably one of the busiest intersections in...
New business going into the former Pier1
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555

Latest News

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire...
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry
Republicans and Democrats are anticipating Governor Parson’s State of the State address that...
Legislators anticipate Governor Parson’s State of the State address
A bill was filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 that would require an ID to prove a viewer is over the age of...
Proposed Arkansas law requires ID to watch pornography online
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri lawmakers file several bills regarding abortion