Arkansas State baseball one month away from Opening Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temps are warming up so it’s a good time to talk baseball.

I caught up with Arkansas State head coach Tommy Raffo, lets go around the horn. The Red Wolves got some skill work done Tuesday afternoon along with plenty of at-bats. Their first official team practice is January 27th.

“Well, it’s been great to see our guys out, especially today. The weather has been awesome, getting our guys on the field. Whether it be ground ball work, getting a little live BP today. Getting our pitchers some work about some live hitters. We played Southern Illinois and Missouri in some fall games at their place, and we did really well. We same them excel. They moved to more natural positions, with Daedrick moving to 3rd and Wil moving over to 2nd base. We really like our pitching. Coach Dunn has done a wonderful job with our guys on the bump. We like what they did and performed at Southern Illinois and Missouri. Very impressive. We have a lot more stuff on the mound, and what I mean by that is you see a little more velo, and it showed up again this fall.”

Tuesday marks one month until Opening Day. A-State will host UAPB on Friday, February 17th. The Red Wolves will have a program record 35 home games.

“Our people deserve to see Arkansas State baseball played at The Tom, with 35 home games,” Raffo said. “You saw the emphasis of playing in-state Arkansas schools, which we think is huge. The other thing, which was pointed out to me, we have 8 teams that we’re going to play that have played in NCAA regionals last year. And we have 6 teams that are rated in the top 25 by Collegiate Baseball that we’ll face on our schedule. So it’s a great schedule and we can’t wait to go after it.”

The goal is to compete in a new look and loaded Sun Belt.

“Bring it on, we’re ready to play,” Raffo added. “Look forward to playing the competition. It’s a great baseball league to be a part of, and it’s a great league to compete in. We’re going to do everything we can to win the Sun Belt.”

