Author, PBS host discusses civil discourse at lecture

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a time of polarizing politics, people gathered in Jonesboro to discuss having civil discourse.

Author and PBS host Alexander Heffner discussed the topic of his book, “A Documentary History of the United States”, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After Heffner addressed concerns on civil discourse and proposed solutions, he opened up his discussion to the audience.

“We’re endeavoring to pursue life, liberty, and happiness and it’s my contention that we have to be civil and decent in order to do that,” he said.

Heffner also met with attendees while signing books at the student lounge following the lecture.

