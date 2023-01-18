Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Author, PBS host discusses civil discourse at lecture

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a time of polarizing politics, people gathered in Jonesboro to discuss having civil discourse.

Author and PBS host Alexander Heffner discussed the topic of his book, “A Documentary History of the United States”, on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

After Heffner addressed concerns on civil discourse and proposed solutions, he opened up his discussion to the audience.

“We’re endeavoring to pursue life, liberty, and happiness and it’s my contention that we have to be civil and decent in order to do that,” he said.

Heffner also met with attendees while signing books at the student lounge following the lecture.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas has a new leader in public safety after the swearing-in of the new head of Arkansas...
New Arkansas State Police director gets sworn in
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting on Meadowbrook Drive
Jonesboro police investigate early morning shooting
A 43-year-old Trumann woman died Monday night when a car struck her on the interstate.
Trumann woman struck and killed on I-555
The Hoxie Police Chief is on paid leave after a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence...
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop

Latest News

A rending of the new strip mall hangs on the sign during the groundbreaking.
More additions heading to the Greensboro Village
Incubus is coming back to Arkansas, and they are bringing Coheed and Cambria with them.
Incubus returns to Walmart AMP this summer
Police (MGN)
Blytheville Police issue warrant for murder suspect
A federal court has scheduled a date to hear oral arguments in Duggar’s appeal of child...
Federal court scheduled for Duggar’s oral arguments