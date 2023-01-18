Baxter County sees a possibility of mail thefts

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - With W2s and important tax documents in the mail, it is not a time you would want to find your mail missing.

Multiple mailboxes on Buford Road, State Highway 201, and Baxter County Road 612 have been found open with articles of mail scattered along the ground on Jan. 17 and 18. The Mountain Home Post Office filed a report with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office about the incident according to a news release.

Anyone living in the area that may be missing articles of mail around that time frame are encouraged to make a report with the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

